Only small numbers of hospital staff losing job for refusing vaccine

Another day and another crisis created by President Joe Biden. The latest crisis has come as a result of Mr. Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. In the name of “fighting” COVID-19, Mr. Biden has decided to impose forced vaccines on the American people, which has caused a hospital worker shortage. You read that right; Mr. Biden’s order will make it more difficult for those who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 to receive the care they urgently need. This is the upside world we find ourselves living in. This is Joe Biden’s America.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO