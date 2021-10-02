Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork

Enjoy a great dinner just prior to the Senior Night festivities at the football field on Friday, Oct. 15! The Arcanum Alumni Association is hosting a pulled pork BBQ dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 (Senior Night) prior to the varsity football game from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse. Tickets are $9 (presale only) for a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, au gratin potatoes, and applesauce. Dine-in or carry-out is available for that night. For tickets please see any member of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board: Sally Sharritts, Denise Swabb, Barb Garrison, Linda Pease Brown, Tammy Cline, Brenda Lightner, Helena Schlafmann, Cheryl Gray, Carolyn Trentine or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. BBQ will be provided by Paul’s BBQ and proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Association. The last day to purchase tickets is Oct. 6.
