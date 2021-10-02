CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stylish and Functional Upgrades You Need in Your Home

amazinginteriordesign.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being surrounded by the same interior for a while now, it is completely fine to start thinking about remodeling your home. This gives you the perfect opportunity to bring some freshness and flair into it and create a living space that is appealing, comfortable and welcoming. One way to...

www.amazinginteriordesign.com

Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

11 fall porch decoration ideas by home experts in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Throughout the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Easy Ways To Update Your Home Without Remodeling

Have you been thinking about renovating or remodeling your home but don’t want to put in the money or the effort? Well, there are plenty of ways that you can update your home and improve it without lifting a hammer. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few...
INTERIOR DESIGN
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
architectureartdesigns.com

18 Awesome DIY Halloween Decorations You Must Try

It is only one week until October and that means that Halloween is really close now. Well, Halloween wouldn’t be Halloween if it weren’t for the home decorating with spooky details here and there. Decorating the home for Halloween is just as fun as trick-or-treating is for the kids, so why not start early and make sure you’ve got plenty of awesome Halloween decorations to put up at the end of the month.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

13 Cheap Home Repair Products You Never Knew You Needed

Being a homeowner comes with a seemingly never-ending to-do list of home maintenance tasks. Before hiring a professional to clean your roof, test for mold, or fix clogged plumbing, consider checking whether there’s a product out there that might be just as effective—and cost a lot less. These 13 home repair products may not be glamorous, but they get the job done.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Bathroom Remodel Ideas on a $1,000 Budget or Less

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. We get it — you’re sick of your bathroom. When you moved in, you promised yourself you’d do something about it. But the money, the time and the hassle all became obstacles that started to pile up. The average total...
INTERIOR DESIGN
snntv.com

What You Shouldn’t Do When Staging Your Home to Sell (And Small Things You Should)

Originally Posted On: https://www.camijoneshomes.com/what-you-shouldnt-do-when-staging-your-home-to-sell-and-small-things-you-should/. Whether you’re trying to sell in order to upsize into a bigger home for your growing family or downsizing ahead of retirement, it is in your best interest to know what you should and should not do when staging your home to sell. Let’s face it,...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Flat-packed Furniture that are the space-saving designs you need for your modern millennial home!

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
snntv.com

Do I Have to Make Home Updates to Sell My House Fast?

Originally Posted On: Do I Have to Make Home Updates to Sell My House Fast? – Duffy Team. In March of this year, around 80% of homes that went on the market were sold within a month. 2021 has been a great year for buying and selling homes, so there...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

11 best unique planters and vases for displaying flowers in your home

Plants have seen a dramatic upswing in popularity in recent years, gaining particular traction once we all started spending more time at home. Between your latest fern and the weekly bouquet you might bring home from the farmer’s market, you’re going to need plenty of vessels for containing these botanical delights. Try one of our favorite offbeat vases or planters seen below for a fun and unexpected twist on home decor that supports your penchant for bringing the outdoors inside. We’ll be adding to this list periodically as we stumble upon new beauties that catch our eye, too, so check...
HOME & GARDEN
hackaday.com

DuoLux Is A Stylish Lamp And You Should Definitely Print Your Own

Lamps are interesting pieces of homeware. They can be purely functional, but often they become expressions of the true vibrancy of industrial design. The “DuoLux” from [seabirdhh] may not yet have graced the cover of prestigious European design journals, but this folding lamp does have some great style for a 3D-printed design.
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

48 cheap things that dramatically upgrade your home with almost no effort

Sometimes it’s the little things that make a place feel like home. A bowl of homemade popcorn during a movie. A tidy kitchen that makes food prep and cleanup fast and easy. Clean laundry that smells fresh and feels soft. A cold beer in a glass that reflects your personal style. None of these things are expensive or difficult to acquire, but when you are surrounded by them, you know you are home. You don’t have to wait to inherit the good silver or until you have more money so you can remodel because there are 48 cheap things that dramatically upgrade your home with almost no effort right here.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

The 5 Smart Home Technologies You Need in Your Life in 2021

Automation is already present in many aspects of our daily lives – from the alarm system that protects your home to self-driving cars. The smart home market is evolving at a rapid pace and this trend will continue as AI and machine learning technologies advance. The creators of these smart...
ELECTRONICS
clevelandmagazine.com

This Inviting Peninsula Home Is Cohesive And Stylish

Designer Laura Yeager Smith and her team wanted to maximize elegance, comfort and practicality throughout this traditional-style home. Comfort and sophistication blend seamlessly throughout this newly designed living room in Peninsula, Ohio. Interior designer Laura Yeager Smith wanted the space to flow cohesively with the rest of the home, while having its own inviting identity. Anchored with neutral walls and layers of blue accents, the room features a brick wall that complements the symmetry of the white lamps and artwork.
PENINSULA, OH
marthastewart.com

Seven Signs You Need to Replace Your Windows

Start by monitoring your home for drafts and increased heating and cooling costs, say our experts. While a cracked pane is a clear indicator that your window needs to be replaced, not every sign of distress is so obvious. When your windows are dated, damaged, or in need of an upgrade, they cause your home's heating and cooling systems to work overtime. Ahead, additional unexpected signs that it is time to replace the glass, according to two experts.
HOME & GARDEN

