CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Beginner's Tips

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for FIFA 22. In this section, we'll provide a few tips to help players just starting out get used to FIFA 22's gameplay. Compared to last year, this season (at least at launch) feels a bit slower. That means careful passing and smart movement are going to be your best friend. On top of that, goalkeepers are noticeably improved, which means you need to learn where and how to use your repertoire of shots if you want to bang in the goals.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

New World Ultimate Beginner’s Guide

New World is an MMORPG from Amazon Games set on the mythical island of Aeternum. For thousands of years explorers have ventured to the island in search of its mysterious resource known as Azoth. This substance grants power and eternal life but often at a cost and has led to the corruption of the island as well as the island’s former masters to nearly go extinct.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Magnum Quest beginner’s guide: tips for getting started in this epic strategy RPG

Out of the countless new games that are being released every day there are a few titles that seem to catch people's attention more than others. One of these is Tuyoo Games' latest release, Magnum Quest. This 3D Strategy Idle RPG has already over a million downloads on Google Play Store alone in just a bit over a month since its release on 10th of August and it just received a new update. Given this chance, we dove into the game to see what it’s all about.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cookie Run: Kingdom beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a building game with role-playing game elements. You’ll need to construct buildings, assign Toppings, build teams to battle, and power up your cookies to be powerful in the arena. Cookie Run: Kingdom has an intriguing RPG story mode, a player-versys-player (PvP) battle mode, and many ways...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo 2 Resurrected: beginner’s guide

Welcome to Tristram, traveler. Whether you’ve been there before or it’s your first time, Diablo II: Resurrected isn’t going to give you a warm welcome, unless you consider the embrace of a burning demon warm, that is. This remake of the classic action RPG that took over the world of PC gaming over two decades ago has returned and is just as brutal and devilish as ever. The new coat of paint brings a fresh breath of life to this dying world, but the core of the game remains as it was all those years ago. Some mechanics and design decisions have aged better than others, but there’s no denying this is a terrific way to reintroduce the Diablo style of game to a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Hernandez
Person
Alphonso Davies
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Back 4 Blood achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How-To Guides

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide contains our various How-To Guides that answer specific questions and problems players may encounter or be wondering about during the game. These include how to start co-op, unlock the various Amigo animal companions, unlock the Secret Ending, or getting specific Resources like Industrial Composite and Circuits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

The infamous beast Kraid has been chained to this arena, but that won’t stop him from trying to kill you with a plethora of attacks. While he can’t swipe at you for the moment, he will fling claws at you in a near endless supply, and you’ll need to either skirt around them, or hit them with rapid fire shots to break them into pieces (and gain recovery items).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Complete Cataris Map

We know they are hard to make out, so we are working on a better format for these maps. Until then, we hope you'll find these ones useful! Note that this page contains MASSIVE SPOILERS for Metroid Dread. Check out the Walkthrough for our complete guide to every boss fight and item pickup in Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L1 Triange Lrb
IGN

Chozo Soldier

This page contains information on how to defeat the fifth boss in Metroid Dread, The Chozo Soldier. This boss is first located in Elun, and can be found after getting the Super Missiles in Ghavoran. Entering the room beyond will pit you against a fully armored and battle-ready Chozo Soldier....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Is the Indian Games Industry on the Verge of Being Super?

The only constant in the Indian games industry is evolution. What used to be an almost assembly line-like output of Bollywood tie-in and cricket games on feature phones has developed its own distinct identity and flavour with indie success on PC and console. We're seeing the likes of Gametion with Ludo King take the nation by storm with its ongoing success and PlaySimple with Daily Themed Crossword and Word Wars proving that there is an audience for games from here to the world. This is not too dissimilar to what we've seen in Turkey in recent years with Peak Games and Rollic producing high-quality titles resulting in acquisitions, elevating the nation's status as a hub for gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dairon - Obtain the Speed Booster

Now that you’ve arrived back in Dairon, you’re poised to finally be able to reach the Central Unit here and end the yellow EMMI-4’s reign of terror. Head through the watery room to the right of the shuttle and carefully shoot away all the centipedes moving along the water before rolling through and counter attacking the floating creature at the end of the tunnel.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Raven Beak

Metroid Dread’s final boss Raven Beak has a similar move set to Samus, making this 1:1 fight a test of your fastest skills. Note that often damaging the final boss is not that important, but instead, triggering his cutscenes which allow you to counter his attacks moves you through the fight. This fight is mostly about learning to dodge attacks and not take damage until you have a chance to enter a cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
IGN

Forging Ahead

This page contains information on navigating through Forging Ahead Main Quest in New World. You will continue familiarizing yourself with Workshops, crafting Weapons, earn a Level 4 Armor Case, and more!. Your Constable wants you to learn to use the Forge, and craft Weapons to defend the Settlement. Open up...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

No, Jim Ryan - Gaming In The Middle East Existed Long Before PlayStation

A few days ago, GamesIndustry.biz ran a lengthy conversation with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan. The interview touches on Sony’s ambitions with the PlayStation 5, and how Ryan hopes that the PlayStation brand and its games can be accessible to “hundreds of millions of people”, in a similar way that music and movies are.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghavoran - Obtain the Spin Boost

Re-entering Ghavoran from the shuttle to Elun, it won’t take long to see how things are changing. The X have wasted no time infecting every creature in this world, and some will now morph into new forms - like the four-legged creature that can now chase you up and down platforms.
IGN

Character Attributes Explained

Though the characters differ significantly in their gameplay, they all share the same general attributes. The four primary stats, Strength, Dexterity, Life, and Energy, will determine how capable your character is at moving through the game world, attacking enemies, taking damage, equipping gear, etc. Some attributes will be more critical...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy