Katy-Area Week 6 Football Roundup: Katy Defeats Tompkins, 56-21
Katy celebrated its homecoming with a 56-21 win over Tompkins Friday at Legacy Stadium. Unlike last year’s 24-19 Tompkins win, this one wasn’t close. Katy junior quarterback Caleb Koger completed 14-of-17 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite targets were seniors Nic Anderson and Antonio Silva. Anderson had six catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Sliva finished with five catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.thekatynews.com
