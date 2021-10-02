CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Barrington 28, Schaumburg 12

Biggsville West Central 62, Galva 20

Brooks Academy 47, Lindblom 0

Champaign St. Thomas More 58, Pawnee 28

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 6, DuSable 0

Chicago (Goode) 40, Bogan 6

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 34, Chicago King 32

Chicago Little Village 28, Tilden 6

Chicago Phoenix Academy 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 22

Chicago Roosevelt 44, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 24

Clemente def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit

East St. Louis 68, Belleville West 0

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Martinsville 13

Flora 28, Hamilton County 14

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14

Hope Academy 62, Walther Christian Academy 0

Hyde Park 34, Dunbar 0

Johnston City def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Kankakee def. Rich Township, forfeit

Kenwood 21, Morgan Park 8

Lawrenceville 24, Casey-Westfield 14

Loyola 33, Marist 21

Maria def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14

Mt. Carmel 49, Olney (Richland County) 2

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Jacksonville Routt 6

O’Fallon 20, Belleville East 17

Phillips 38, Whitney Young 6

Plainfield Central 17, Plainfield East 6

Plainfield South 48, Joliet Central 6

Red Hill 48, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Rochester 41, Springfield Lanphier 0

Schurz 30, Lake View 6

Steinmetz 20, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 4

Thornwood 38, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 24

Westinghouse 22, Lincoln Park 12

York 12, Glenbard West 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

