Saturday’s Scores

Janesville 5 @ MN Wilderness 6 - For the second straight night, the Minnesota Wilderness grabbed a 6-5 win over the Janesville Jets. Ethan Wolthers led the team with two goals and two assists as he scored the game winning goal with 33 seconds left in regulation. Hayden Kruse and Bobby Metz each had a goal and an assist while Nicholas Rexine and Gunnar Thoreson also contributed goals for the Wilderness. Jan Lasak notched a hat trick in the loss for Janesville. Brendan Doyle had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Mack Keryluk also scored in the loss. Jacob Zacharewicz made 22 saves to improve to 4-1 on the season while Michael D’Orazio stopped 25 shots to fall to 0-3-1.

HOCKEY ・ 8 DAYS AGO