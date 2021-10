Yesterday, Democrats refused to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill despite pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lawmakers in the House refused to vote for the bill without the Senate’s action on a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would remake the country’s social safety net system but, is likely to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill invests $110 billion in roads, bridges, $16 billion for major projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs among other things according to the White House.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO