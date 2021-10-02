Filmed in southeast NC, ‘One Summer’ premiering on Hallmark Sunday
SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. –– Shot in New Hanover and Brunswick counties, “One Summer” is premiering this Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The film tells the story of a father named Jack, who returns to his wife’s seaside hometown with his two children –– 15-year-old daughter Mikki and 10-year-old son Tyler –– after her unexpected passing. Jack was ill at the time of her death but has made a surprise recovery and hopes this stay in his wife’s childhood home will help the family heal.portcitydaily.com
Comments / 0