CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Here's Why Your iPhone Stops Charging at 80%

By Keyede Erinfolami
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from broken screens, charging issues are the most common problems that iPhone users face with their devices. This is understandable because the battery in your iPhone—or any smartphone, for that matter—is one of the few components that degrades naturally over time. Time does its thing, and iPhone batteries aren’t exempt from that.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

New iPhone iOS 15 update creates problems for Apple users

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — iPhone users may be seeing a new message pop up after updating their phones to the new iOS 15. According to Apple Insider, regardless of storage used, some early upgraders have been seeing an "iPhone storage almost full" message that can't be dismissed. The bug is...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

This feature could stop you forgetting your iPhone ever again

IOS 15 is a treasure trove of new features to explore. One awesome new feature could help prevent you from losing your iPhone. Called Separation Alerts, what this does is that it can alert you if you leave one of your devices behind by sending a message to other devices that you have with you.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Upgrading to iPhone 13: Here’s what you get over your old phone

While there are those of us who end up buying a new iPhone every year, most people upgrading to the iPhone 13 will be doing so from a phone that is older than the iPhone 12. Apple does have a comparison feature on its website allowing you to manually compare features, but Jason Snell has done the work for you, showing what you’ll get when you upgrade from any model from the iPhone 7 up …
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Users#Ebooks#Smartphones#Time#Settings
Mac Observer

Check Out Your iPhone’s User Guide

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran to the iPhone or a complete newbie, it’s nice to have some documentation to check out. This helps you learn all the features on iOS. It’s especially helpful when a major upgrade comes out, and things work differently. I’m looking at you, Safari. As luck would have it, your iPhone’s user guide is just waiting for you in iOS. One need only know where to look. In this case, just open your Bookmarks in Safari, and you’ll find it there. The current version of the iPhone’s user guide covers new features in iOS 15, setting up your iPhone, the basics of iOS, and quite a bit more. Yes, there’s even an entry on customizing Safari’s layout so you can return the tabs and search bar to the top of the screen. Another entry in the iPhone User Guide help you manage your security and privacy. You can also learn about using your iPhone with iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and PC. There’s a ton more useful information, so be sure to at least give it a glance.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Is Spotify Draining Your iPhone’s Battery, Too?

The internet is filled with reports of Spotify draining iPhone batteries. For whatever reason, Spotify on iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 is sucking down batteries and causing problems for lots of users. You can browse Reddit and Twitter and see all sorts of complaints from users about what Spotify is...
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch, And AirPods With This MagSafe Wireless Charging Station

When you’re on the go with your devices, you’re going to need to keep them charged. Some of the most frustrating experiences in the airport can be running around looking for a free outlet while your cell phone is ticking down to 2%. Rather than rely on bulky battery packs that seem to always weigh a ton and only charge one device at a time, why not go with the modern option? Wireless chargers have been becoming popular with their lightweight, slim, and easy-to-use design since they reached the market.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
9to5Mac

Here are four ways to find the battery percentage of your iPhone 13

Noticed that your iPhone 13 (iPhone 12 down to X too) doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar? Read along for four ways to show iPhone 13 battery percentage. Many were hoping with the notch being slightly smaller on the iPhone 13 lineup that Apple would put the battery percentage back in the status bar. As it turns out, that didn’t happen but there are still some easy ways to access it on your iPhone — even permanently.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max Has the BEST Battery Life of Any Smartphone (Here’s Why)

When Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 lineup earlier this month, it promised some substantial battery life improvements across the board, with each model gaining an average of 1.5–2.5 hours of battery life over their predecessors. However, more detailed specs and early reviews suggest that Apple was perhaps being a bit modest in these estimations.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

This MagSafe battery clone can triple your iPhone’s charge [Review]

Power banks in the new MyCharge Mag-Lock series use the magnets from Apple’s MagSafe system to attach to an iPhone. They come in 3000mAh, 6000mAh and 9000mAh capacities, with the largest able to triple the length of time a handset can go between charges. No power cable is needed and you can use your iPhone while it’s charging.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 now has a feature no-one was asking for

Smartwatches are useful for a lot of things, from tracking your activity and sleep to getting notification alerts and – of course – checking the time. One thing they’re not so useful for is web browsing, and yet you can now do exactly that on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Forget the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 just plummeted in price

After a great phone but don’t want to break the bank? You can snatch up the iPhone 12 for under £620 with this deal. These iPhone 12 models are Certified Refurbished, having been verified by Apple itself for their quality, and come with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind.
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

Can't Leave a Group Chat on Your iPhone? Here's What You Can Do Instead

Group chats are very convenient: they allow you to have multiple conversations with several people simultaneously and allow you to seamlessly keep the exchanges going. However, you may find yourself wanting to leave a group chat in Messages but unable to do so. Below are some reasons why you can't...
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

This iPhone 14 design with a solo powerful rear camera could be Apple’s way of shaking up the smartphone industry

An Apple iPhone 14 proposed design that challenges the design iteration of the phone’s camera module. Now that the powerful and sleek iPhone 13 series is out there to have, the focus for the tech community shifts to the next smartphone in development by Apple. The iPhone 14 is more than 10 months away from fruition and the speculations about how the device will look are already out in the cloud. The phone might take a detour in terms of design from the flattened sides to the contoured design, similar to the iPhone 7. That’s because Apple tends to adapt the old successful designs for the smartphone – take the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as examples which adapted the famous iPhone 5 design.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy