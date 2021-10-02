CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughs off rivals Man City's lack of a No 9 as a 'luxury problem'... and says Premier League champions would be EASIER to play if they had a recognised striker

Cover picture for the articleNot only are Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola outstanding managers, they express themselves more colourfully in a second language than many do in their native tongue. For Klopp, the fuss about Manchester City not having a recognised striker is a ‘luxury problem’ given the champions have already posted 14 goalscorers this season.

