Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughs off rivals Man City's lack of a No 9 as a 'luxury problem'... and says Premier League champions would be EASIER to play if they had a recognised striker

Liverpool are riding a wave of momentum as they welcome champions Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s side demolished Porto 5-1 in midweek and currently sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League table, having won four and drawn twice so far this campaign. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man CityCity will almost certainly provide their toughest test, with Pep Guardiola’s side proving themselves as title favourites once again with victory over Chelsea last weekend. The champions did suffer a setback in Paris during the week, though,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO