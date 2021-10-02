CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl claims he KNEW Martin Atkinson would send off James Ward-Prowse at Chelsea because his side 'don't have a good history' with VAR Mike Dean

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl took a swipe at Mike Dean after James Ward-Prowse was sent off by VAR in his side's 3-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Ward-Prowse cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah's first half goal as he equalised from the spot with just over an hour gone, but was given his marching orders 16 minutes later by referee Martin Atkinson after he brought his studs down on the Jorginho's ankle.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
