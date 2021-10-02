Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl claims he KNEW Martin Atkinson would send off James Ward-Prowse at Chelsea because his side 'don't have a good history' with VAR Mike Dean

LONDON -- There was a point on Saturday when things felt depressingly familiar for Timo Werner. Chelsea were 1-0 up against Southampton courtesy of Trevoh Chalobah's ninth-minute header when the 25-year-old rose to head home a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross for a much-needed, confidence-boosting goal that may well have settled the contest. However, referee Martin Atkinson was encouraged by the video assistant referee, Mike Dean, to take another look at a fairly innocuous challenge from Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up, and after doing so, he disallowed the goal, to the fury of those in blue.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO