Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.

HaileyRaine
8d ago

The vaccine has been found to not even be FDA approved in America. So to try to push this on people is so wrong. Should never happen in America!

Jeffrey Miller
8d ago

The vaccines are the harbinger of the great world culling. The goal is to reduce the world population by 70%. Molecular scientists predict that vaccine recipients will begin dying in mass in about 5 years, some living as long as 15 years. The vaccines are not really normal vaccines that stimulate antibodies, but genetically altering drugs that affect the recipients DNA. In effect if you've been vaccinated you have allowed a fatal time bomb to be injected into your body in the form of a genetically altering drug. Reported fatalities thus far number around 16,000, but it's estimated that the number could be in excess of 100,000. Remember they stopped giving the smallpox vaccine after only 26 deaths. Let that sink in. If you've been vaccinated you should consider getting your affairs in order, wills, insurance etc.

ch
8d ago

Those taking the vaccine are, literally lab rats and biden is turning them into slaves. They are the experimental subjects testing the psuedo vaccine, and from them we will learn what the long term effects are. Because they crumbled and complied so easily, they demonstrated a slave mentality. Biden is setting them up to do all the grunt work and to even die from that work, because they value the community over themselves. The biggest joke is biden's chinese virus primarily kills biden supporters, and now this psuedo vaccine is doing the same thing. IF you supported biden and the virus and vaccine don'tget you...biden's hyper inflation will. Biden supporters should have know, biden promised population reduction in his campaign.

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
Local doctor addresses COVID vaccine side effect concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might have been seeing some concerns online over the COVID vaccine causing inflammation of the heart. We went out to find out what doctors say you need to look out for and what’s nothing to cause alarm. It’s called Myocarditis which is just a big...
New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
Scientists target next pandemic with 'map' to victory over viruses

An international team of scientists has created a powerful new resource to speed the development of vaccines and treatments to battle the next pandemic. University of Virginia School of Medicine researcher Wladek Minor, Ph.D., and collaborators in China and Poland have developed an Internet information system, called virusMED, that lays out all we know about the atomic structure and potential vulnerabilities of more than 800 virus strains from 75 different virus families, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, Ebola and HIV‑1. Several of the collaborators, including the lead investigator, Heping Zheng, are former students and members of Minor's lab at UVA.
Scientists discover gene that can help shape immune response to Covid virus

Small variations in the genetic make-up of an individual may help to explain why some people mount a strong natural defence against Covid infection, while others develop severe illness, according to a new study. Scientists at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research have pinpointed a particular protein encoding gene, called OAS1, which is thought to play a key role in shaping the early stages of an individual’s response to Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19.When a human cell is infected, the OAS1 protein is able to sense the presence of the virus. It jumps into action, and...
The Latest: Merck: Experimental pill cuts effects of virus

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. Merck’s drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic. The study results were released by the company and have not been peer reviewed. An independent group of medical advisers monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong.
Presidential Symposium on Diversity to Feature Scientist Who Helped Develop the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, viral immunologist and lead scientist to work on the Moderna vaccine for COVID—19. Montgomery County Community College is honored to have Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett – one of the lead scientists who helped to develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – as this year’s speaker for the annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity on Wednesday, Oct. 20, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Science journal calls on scientists to combat Facebook misinformation

Leading US journal Science on Thursday issued a rare editorial calling for scientists to fight back against the Covid misinformation that proliferates on Facebook. "Since the end of World War II, scientists have clung to the idea that if they stay objective and state the science, then the rest of the world will follow," he said, concluding that hostility to both climate and Covid research had proven this naive. ia/st
The ethics of the Lacks cells

I started my graduate studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health in 1974, 23 years after George Gey’s groundbreaking innovation of continuously growing human cells outside the body. HeLa cells were widely used in scientific research when I was a student, as they are today. Cell...
Why does Biden keep talking as if COVID-19 vaccines don't work?

When President Joe Biden announced his intention to require workers to be vaccinated, he made a peculiar statement. It could have been another Biden malapropism, but if it wasn't, Biden's comment is telling. "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "We're going to reduce the spread...
COVID in New York: CDC Releases Shocking Vaccine Study Findings

The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Remember Trump's 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter's pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
"Protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said.

Politcs: “The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” Biden said. “We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”. KEY POINTS. Biden said unvaccinated people are hindering economic growth, costing jobs...
15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
