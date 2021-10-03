CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

$5,000 Reward Offered For Information In Orange County Cab Driver Shooting

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag4Rs_0cFMGpmB00

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Orange County .

Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, 51, was shot and killed Thursday evening on North Miller Street in Newburgh .

Authorities believe de la Cruz was shot after being robbed by a group of men.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (845) 569-7509 .

In addition to the bureau’s $5,000 reward, the victim’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.

Comments / 1

john schmidt
8d ago

The violence in the City of Newburgh is a direct result of the City council not enforcing the laws to protect the citizens in the community.  And the city council is legally, ethically and morally responsible for the protection of the people. Enough is Enough. We need new leadership to bring normalcy back to the city of Newburgh. And most importantly the need to elect officials who support our police officers.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Arrest John Johnson Jr. Of Beaver Falls In Killing Of Sharon Benyo

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – State police have made an arrest in the killing of Sharon Benyo. According to state police, John Westley Johnson of Beaver Falls was taken into custody on Saturday. (Photo Courtesy of Beaver County Jail) He was located at his home and arrested without incident. Johnson is currently housed at the Beaver County Jail. An autopsy showed 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was shot twice in the head after her body was found by a gas line worker nearby Route 51 Constitution Boulevard. Benyo had been recently released from prison and it was unclear where she was living or what she was doing, according to the Beaver County district attorney. Johnson is facing charges of homicide. This article was originally published on Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:45 p.m.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Washington Post

Woman fatally shot in D.C. had obtained protective order against suspect

A woman who was fatally shot in the District on Thursday morning had three days prior obtained a protective order to keep her ex-boyfriend away, according to authorities who said the order had not been served before that man allegedly killed her. Sheriff’s deputies in Prince George’s County, where the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

I-Team Sources: Man Found Dead In Revere, Body Discovered In Water

REVERE (CBS) — An investigation is underway in Revere after the discovery of a body in the water. Sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team that a man in his mid-20’s was found Sunday near Mills Avenue in the “Point of Pines” section of town. The I-Team was told there were no obvious signs of trauma. The body may have been in the water for some time. Police have not publicly released a name. There is no word yet on cause of death.
REVERE, MA
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 13, Shot In Leg In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers found the boy in the 3000 block of McElderry Street just before 4:45 p.m. and took him to a hospital. Police described the wound as nonlife-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers’ website.    
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
Orange County, NY
Government
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Click10.com

Man found dead inside car parked outside CVS in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A death investigation was underway in Hollywood on Saturday morning. It took place outside a CVS located near the intersection of North Federal Highway and Johnson Street in Hollywood. According to police, officers responded to the location and found a deceased man inside a car. Local 10...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Chicago

Man Fatally Shot In Little Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A 45-year-old man died after he was shot in Little Village Saturday evening, police said. The man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare at about 7:17 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two people exited the vehicle, firing shots at the victim, according to police. He was wounded in the torso and was taken to to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

$4K Cash Reward Offered For Tips In Baltimore Homicide of Daevon Lee

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers have issued a $4,000 cash reward for information they hope will lead to an arrest and charges being filled in the homicide of Daevon “Dae Dae” Lee. Lee, whose age and residence police did not provide, was shot in the head several times just before 1:15 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 1800 block of North Chapel Street, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website. Calls are not recorded, and tipsters can remain anonymous, according to police. Help Detectives Identify Daevon Lee’s Killer pic.twitter.com/B0x43srgcn — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 6, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcohol
CBS New York

NYPD: Group Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing 16-Year-Old Boy, Attacking 2 Others

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a group of individuals wanted in connection to several assaults that took place back in September. The incidents happened within the span of an hour on Sept. 11. Police are trying to identify a group of individuals wanted in connection to several assaults that occurred on Sept. 11, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) The first happened around 5:15 p.m. on a Manhattan-bound L train near Moffat Street and Wilson Avenue. According to police, the group approached a 16-year-old boy and demanded money, but the boy refused. One of the individuals then allegedly punched him in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Lauderhill Police: Fired Woman Returns To Metro PCS Store, Shoots Manager

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police said a woman who was fired from a Metro PCS store came back to the establishment and shot the store manager on Friday evening. Police said it happened at the store located in the 5500 block of W Oakland Park Blvd. Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he is in critical condition. He suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, according to police. Authorities said the woman returned to the store after being fired and the argument escalated to shots being fired. Police did not identify the victim and did not say if the woman was in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crimestoppers.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Knocking Woman Unconscious On Center City Street Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported a video of a woman being attacked in Center City, and now police say the suspect is in custody. Police say 37-year-old Charles Holmes has been arrested, and the victim is crediting police and Eyewitness News. Security video shows a man rushing up to a woman before it appears he punches her in her face. She falls to the ground as he runs away. It happened at 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City late at night back on Sept. 30. Within hours of Eyewitness News’s story airing Thursday, police say officers recognized the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young woman killed in the mass shooting early Sunday morning at a St. Paul bar is being remembered as “bright, joyful and supportive.” MORE: ‘Horrific’: Minnesota Officials React To Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar A person close to the victim has identified her as Marquisha Wiley, who was in her 20s. Wiley worked in animal care through Globe University, according to her LinkedIn page. Marquisha Wiley (credit: CBS) The shooting began just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Fourteen other people were hurt in the shooting, and all are expected...
New York Post

Suspected Texas high school gunman reportedly got welcome home party

The Texas teen who injured four people when he allegedly opened fire at his high school celebrated his release from jail with a twisted welcome home party – even as one of the victims remains in a coma. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who attends Timberview High School in Arlington, posted...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Atlanta

Florida Man Guilty For Threatening To Kill A Defense Attorney

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A 42-year-old Coral Gables, Florida man pled guilty yesterday in federal district court to threatening the defense attorney of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year of murdering George Floyd. During yesterday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham, William John Hartnett admitted that on April 6, from his location in Miami, he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (“MPPOA”) in St. Paul, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense.  Hartnett left an 18-second message on MPPOA’s voicemail in which he threatened to kill Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Subway Push Suspect Anthonia Egegbara Due In Court On Attempted Murder Charge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect accused of pushing a woman into the path of a subway train is due in court Friday. Police said 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara was seen on video shoving the victim Monday at a Times Square subway station. She was arrested Tuesday on felony assault and attempted murder charges. Egegbara’s family told CBS2 she suffers from mental illness and has been hospitalized more than 50 times since she was a teenager. The victim, 42-year-old Lenny Javier, suffered serious injuries to her face and arm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered In East Orange Homicide

A reward is being offered for the person who shot and killed a man unloading groceries from a family member's car.Troy Traynham, 59, of East Orange, was shot outside his Chestnut Street apartment on Sept. 18.He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m.No arres…
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS San Francisco

Civic Center BART Station Reopens After Police Investigation into Fight on Train

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco has reopened Friday morning following a police investigation that prompted the closure of the station for several hours, an agency spokeswoman said. Trains were stopping again at the station in both directions as of 7 a.m., two hours after morning service began Friday. The agency initially announced the closure at around 12:22 a.m. Civic Center station is closed and trains will not stop at Civic Center due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 8, 2021 During the station closure, mutual aid was available on Muni bus #14 between Powell and 16th St Mission and all buses that run along Market Street between Civic Center Station and Embarcadero Station. BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said investigators had been collecting evidence related to an altercation on a train that ended up with a man being cut on the arm. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to BART officials.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy