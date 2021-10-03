$5,000 Reward Offered For Information In Orange County Cab Driver Shooting

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Orange County .

Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, 51, was shot and killed Thursday evening on North Miller Street in Newburgh .

Authorities believe de la Cruz was shot after being robbed by a group of men.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (845) 569-7509 .

In addition to the bureau’s $5,000 reward, the victim’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.