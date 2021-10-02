CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willingboro, NJ

Man indicted in shooting deaths of two men pulling into parking lot in NJ

By Associated Press
Authorities say a man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two men slain in a vehicle as they were pulling into the parking lot of a New Jersey apartment complex.

The Burlington County prosecutor's office said a grand jury had indicted 33-year-old Andre Price of Willingboro on murder and weapons charges in the March 27 deaths of 25-year-old Sadiel Gonzalez and 18-year-old Altarek Bell at the Orchard Park Apartments.

Prosecutors allege that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a Willingboro water ice store.

It's unclear whether Price has an attorney; a number listed in his name was busy during repeated calls Saturday.

