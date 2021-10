The Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks NBA Preseason action on Wednesday night from the American Airlines Center. The Jazz will look to bounce back after an embarrassing 111-85 loss to the Spurs while shooting 31.7% from the field all night, they’ll look for some more out of Donovan Mitchell as they look for their first win. As for the Mavericks, this will be the first game back since being knocked out of the playoffs by the Clippers. It’s looking like Luka Doncic and the starters will get some time tonight.

