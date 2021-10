Many tiny houses are prefabricated and on wheels. They're mobile and cozy, but don't offer much of a backstory—beyond their size, of course. But an extremely tiny home in the Boston suburb of Newton, MA, placed on the market for $450,000, went viral this week and was shared all over the web. Folks were shocked by the price per square foot of the 51-year-old home—an astonishing $1,792. That price level is more typical of luxe mansions in Los Angeles, Miami, or the San Francisco Bay Area.

NEWTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO