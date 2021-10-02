Dwight, Condon lead Pentucket past previously-unbeaten Hamilton-Wenham
It's already been a solid start to the season for dual-threat Pentucket quarterback Chase Dwight, but Friday was undoubtedly his best performance through the air this fall. The senior co-captain completed 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, twice connecting with CJ Condon in the second half to lead his team to an eventual 20-12 win over Hamilton-Wenham Friday night at Haverhill's Trinity Stadium.www.newburyportnews.com
