Soccer

Late Locatelli goal sees Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in derby

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Manuel Locatelli scored a late winner as Juventus managed a narrow 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A derby. Locatelli scored four minutes from time but it was a disappointing performance from Juventus as the Bianconeri’s struggles continued in the Italian league. Juventus has only won three of its opening seven matches and sits eighth in the league. Defending champion Inter Milan moved to within one point of Serie A leader Napoli after coming from behind to beat a talented Sassuolo side 2-1. Substitute Edin Džeko netted less than a minute after coming on the field. Salernitana finally got its first Serie A win in nearly a quarter century as it beat Genoa 1-0.

Daily Herald

Juventus beats defending champion Chelsea 1-0 in CL

TURIN, Italy -- Italy forwards Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi ran consistently through the heart of Chelsea's defense, Romelu Lukaku was held in check, and Juventus convincingly beat the injury-depleted trophy defender 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ten seconds into the second half, Chiesa sprinted onto a through...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus boss Allegri on derby: Torino will want to play game of their life

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says they cannot underestimate Torino ahead of this weekend's derby. Juve face Toro on the back of a superb Champions League win against Chelsea. “Tomorrow, the fans return to the stadium and it will be a good game. We have to fix the ranking, we have...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham Women 1-0 Reading Women: late Naz goal sends Spurs top of the WSL table

Top of the league! Tottenham Hotspur Women have now started their WSL campaign with nine points from nine after dispatching Reading at The Hive 1-0. Spurs had numerous chances to score, but it was a late goal from Jessica Naz — her first WSL goal — assisted by substitute Tang Jiali that was the difference in this match.
SOCCER
Edin Džeko
Manuel Locatelli
SB Nation

Derby County 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Ironic, really, that Southwood had the more eye-catching moments tonight than he did on Saturday, but he didn’t come away with the clean sheet this time. He was unlucky with the winner - a really well-placed header that looped over him from his right into the far side of the goal.
SOCCER
Derrick

Dike's late goal helps Orlando City beats DC United 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Olando City beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night. A shot by Antônio Carlos was blocked out of bounds by Steven Birnbaum resulting in a corner kick Chris Mueller that Dike flicked off the crossbar and into the net on the final play of the game to make it 2-1. The 21-year-old Dike has scored a goal in each of the last three games.
MLS
go955.com

Soccer-Keno scores late as Atletico beat Internacional 1-0

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Keno scored late in the second half for Atletico Mineiro to give the Belo Horizonte side a 1-0 win over Internacional and help them extend their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to 11 points. Just four days after they were knocked out the...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Niezgoda scores on late header, Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0

PORTL AND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored on header in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday to extend their undefeated streak to eight. The Timbers (14-10-4) went into the game in fourth in the Western Conference standings, five points back of the...
MLS
chatsports.com

Cincinnati 0-1 Red Bulls: late Gutman goal seals third straight road win

As captain Sean Davis said after the game, the New York Red Bulls seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. A second half finish by birthday boy Andrew Gutman was enough to give New York a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. It marks the team’s third straight road victory and extends their unbeaten streak to five games. After a grueling seven games in twenty-one days, Gerhard Struber’s team now sits 9th in the conference and five points out of the final playoff spot.
MLS
SkySports

Man Utd Women 2-2 Man City Women: Late goal flurry sees Manchester derby drawn in Women's Super League

A pulsating finish in the Manchester derby saw Manchester United and Manchester City share the points in a 2-2 draw, ending City's run of defeats in the Women's Super League. Gareth Taylor's side were looking to end a run of three straight losses, but were once again guilty of misses and some big early chances. Things deteriorated further when Georgia Stanway was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Leah Galton (35).
WORLD
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka hails Tammy Abraham after striker caps England return with goal

Bukayo Saka has praised Tammy Abraham for adjusting to life in Italy as the England striker toasted his international return with a goal against Andorra.Abraham missed out on a place at Euro 2020 having fallen out of favour at Chelsea towards the end of last season.He opted to move to Roma in the summer and link up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.Abraham has started the season well in Serie A and earned an England recall after being added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.The 24-year-old started against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Oliver Skipp determined to ensure England U21 do not suffer fresh Andorra upset

Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
WORLD
The Independent

Colombia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying fixture online and on TV tonight

Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year. Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach. Colombia face a battle to seal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Spain vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League final

France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being...
SOCCER
AFP

Mbappe completes France comeback against Spain to win Nations League

Kylian Mbappe fired France to Nations League glory on Sunday after netting the winner which completed a comeback from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan. Earlier Italy took third place after beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin through goals form Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi.
SOCCER

