Premier League

Arsenal’s winning run in EPL ends with 0-0 draw at Brighton

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal’s resurgent winning run in the Premier League ended with a 0-0 draw at Brighton. After opening with three straight losses, Arsenal was seeking a fourth victory on the bounce and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post with one of the Gunners’ best chances. Emile Smith Rowe also forced a low saved out of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the second half after a well-worked move that started in Arsenal’s own half. Brighton would have moved level on points with first-place Chelsea with a win. The hosts managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay failed to capitalize on decent openings.

