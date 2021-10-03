LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2021 & 10/3/2021

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are approaching the area. Monday starts off mild and dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. Storms chances increase by the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could turn severe with hail and wind. By the middle of the day, temps touch near 80 as thunderstorms develop. Coverage increases from southwest to northeast. The window for severe storms is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The main event arrives by late afternoon/early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat. Tornado risk is low but not zero. Storms should clear out before 10 p.m. Tuesday will be breezy and not as warm. The rest of the week brings mild temperatures and rain mid-week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO