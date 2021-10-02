CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs Nets Preview: The NBA preseason begins

By donnymchenry
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, the Los Angeles Lakers will play an actual NBA game tomorrow, albeit a preseason one. The team will be visited by the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup that may be taking place in June when the NBA Finals come around. If the timing of all this...

Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s jersey

On Tuesday, 41-year-old Pau Gasol held a press conference in which he announced his retirement from basketball. Gasol spent last season with FC Barcelona in Spain after a lengthy NBA career with five teams across nearly two decades, the most prominent of those stints being with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
FanSided

The Whiteboard: 3 things we learned from the Lakers-Nets preseason opener

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA preseason officially got underway Sunday with two championship favorites — the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers — facing off. It’s tough to draw too many meaningful takeaways when almost the entire core rotation for both teams sat out — LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza for the Lakers; Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and Joe Harris for the Nets. Still, we got a first look at a few new players for each team and some ideas about how they might start to fit together.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: LeBron James didn’t lose weight, instead added ‘lean muscle’

LeBron James has yet to take the court for the Lakers this preseason, but his work for the upcoming year started well before training camp last week. His offseason work has always been well-documented, and this summer was no different. The Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook has served as motivation...
NBA
Spotify
Whittier Daily News

Lakers will rest James, Westbrook and Anthony for preseason opener against Nets

EL SEGUNDO — The debut of the Lakers’ new star-studded roster will have to wait a little longer. While the team is scheduled to host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon in a superteam matchup to open the preseason, many of the biggest names won’t play: future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will rest for the first of six preseason games, while veteran forward Trevor Ariza will miss the game due to right ankle soreness.
NBA
lineups.com

NBA Championship Odds 2021-22: Nets & Lakers Lead Title Odds

NBA Championship Odds are now available for you to bet on through several sportsbooks. The Title Odds represent the odds given to a particular team in the NBA winning the championship in that given season; therefore, it is considered a future bet. There are several teams in legitimate contention this year, and we will go over all of them to identify which ones to take a gamble on and which ones to stay away from completely!
NBA
Daily Breeze

Nets top Lakers in preseason opener, with most key players on sideline

LOS ANGELES — The new uniform of the NBA powerbroker is the sweatsuit. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving were all wearing hooded sweatshirts instead of jerseys on Sunday afternoon for the start of the season for the empires they helped create, and that many believe will dominate the NBA this season.
NBA

