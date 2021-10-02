Lakers vs Nets Preview: The NBA preseason begins

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA preseason officially got underway Sunday with two championship favorites — the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers — facing off. It’s tough to draw too many meaningful takeaways when almost the entire core rotation for both teams sat out — LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza for the Lakers; Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and Joe Harris for the Nets. Still, we got a first look at a few new players for each team and some ideas about how they might start to fit together.
Comments / 0