Queues at the petrol pumps are never a good look for a government. They are especially bad in a pandemic, when so many people already have reason to feel anxious. Coming on top of gas price rises that have led to around 2m households losing their energy supplier, and following empty shelves in supermarkets, it is perhaps not surprising that some motorists have been grabbing all they can – even filling up plastic water bottles with petrol. There is a palpable sense that Britain is careering from one crisis to another.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO