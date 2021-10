To celebrate his 10th anniversary as creative director of the house of Balmain last month, Olivier Rousteing staged the kind of spectacle only a designer with his audacious vision could pull off. Featuring 6,000 attendees, a performance from Doja Cat, runway walks from the likes of Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni, and a voiceover celebrating his work courtesy of Beyoncé, it capped Rousteing’s decade at the house with all the brilliant bombast that has become his unmistakable signature.

