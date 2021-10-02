CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Friday October 8th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Drinksonthebeach , 118C. Torres7-6-xLaura Cazares. 4Sir Bitesalot , 118G. Martinezx-x-xJessica Campitelli. 5Laynes Knight , 118L. Panici6-x-xPeter Wasiluk, Jr. 6Bosshog Them Dukes , 118M. Fuentes6-x-xJeffrey Crooks. 7Nathaniel's Hope , 118M. Vasquezx-x-xMichael Yates. 8Thousand Letters , 118L. Reyes6-x-xJose Garoffalo. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....

www.ftimes.com

Frankfort Times

Belmont Park Entries, Saturday October 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Eucharist (L), 118K. Carmouche12-4-11Robert Klesaris7/2. 4Magnificent Chrome , 120C. Roberts7-7-8Randi Persaud15/1. 5Halstaat (L), 121B. Hernandez5-6-6Linda Fisher12/1. 6Indoctrinate (L), 110O. Hernandez Moreno12-6-7John Pregman, Jr.12/1. 7Profusion (L), 123M. Franco4-2-10Rudy Rodriguez3/1. 8Hangar One (L), 118I. Ortiz, Jr.6-4-3Bonnie Lucas7/2. 9Mucho Sunshine (L), 121J. Samuel7-2-1Lolita Shivmangal12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Laurel Park Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Lifespan (L), 120R. Monterrey4-4-4Jose Corrales6/1. 3Deshackled (L), 124C. Marquez2-5-4Hamilton Smith5/1. 4Daper's Drink (L), 113J. Alvelo9-4-8Aimee Hall15/1. 5True Shipman (L), 120V. Carrasco3-5-8Jerry Thurston30/1. 6Bloodprof (L), 120J. Toledo5-3-5Ricardo D'Angelo9/2. 7King Shawn (L), 120T. Lyapustina7-5-6Charles DeMario15/1. 8Smitten Enough (L), 121J. Beltran5-2-3Hassan Elamri3/1. 9Tempting Moment (L), 117R. LaBarre8-7-7Willie Kee15/1.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Remington Park Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lingering Promise (L), 123D. Cabrera5-2-1Kenneth Nolen3/1. 2Playing With Jaxs (L), 120W. De La Cruz7-7-1Lucio Espiritu20/1. 3Sheriff Femenino (L), 123L. Goncalves4-1-4Kari Craddock5/2. 4The One for Fun (L), 119J. Medina2-7-7Andy Gladd10/1. 5Maria Elena Y. G (L), 119S. Elliott2-1-4J. Caldwell5/1. 6Gospel Carlotta (L), 121R. Vazquez7-1-4Steve Williams15/1. 7Green Eyed...
REMINGTON, IN
Frankfort Times

Woodbine Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Little Miss Cat (L), 119E. Flores6-3-3William Tharrenos. 2Forest Falcon (L), 121A. Gallardo2-11-xRobert Tiller. 3Dynamic Contrast (L), 119C. Jordan8-6-13Julie Belhumeur. 4Maxima Only (L), 124C. Husbands5-6-8Steven Cathcart. 5Mi Tormenta (M), 121J. Crawford7-11-xRoss Armata. 6Shishka (L), 122J. Alderson5-5-8Anthony Pottinger. 7Parable (L), 122L. Contreras9-11-5Suzanne Drake. 8Honey Girl (L), 122L....
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Thistledown Early Entries, Monday October 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Bar Cat (L), 121A. Hernandez-Lopez4-6-1Richard Rettele. 4Always Special (L), 119L. Rivera1-6-2Jeffrey Radosevich. 5Hurricane Nation (L), 115A. Diaz6-7-4Jason DaCosta. 6Our Time (L), 119.6-5-5Odin Londono, Jr. 7Princess Power (L), 123D. Haldar4-1-1Nabu Morales. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Hawthorne Early Entries, Saturday October 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Stonevicious , 120J. Felix3-x-xBrittany Vanden Berg4/1. 3Hard Company (L), 120J. Loveberry7-x-xWayne Catalano9/2. 4Dream Island (L), 120J. Vega4-6-xGennadi Dorochenko10/1. 5Test Pilot (M), 120A. Quinonez4-x-xTim Padilla7/2. 6Tequila Revolution (L), 120E. Gallardo6-x-xIngrid Mason12/1. 7Iowa Class , 120V. Santiago6-8-6Jon Arnett20/1. 8Angel's Magic (M), 120J. Melancon4-4-2Tim Padilla15/1. Copyright 2021 The...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Arapahoe Park Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1First of Tres Pz (BL), 124J. Olivas7-2-5Jose Barron7/2. 2Twos Two (BL), 124P. Gonzalez6-10-7Alexander Orozco8/1. 3Kiss a Little More (BL), 124J. Dominguez6-3-7Dennis Gonzalez6/1. 4Root Toot Tootie (BL), 124H. Herrera10-10-xJose Leonel Marquez20/1. 5Hearts Desirio (BL), 124J. Ruiz4-3-5Javier Duarte7/2. 6Tykoon (BL), 124J. Lopez2-6-5Jose Chavez2/1. 7Tres Crest (BL), 124C....
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Will Rogers Downs Results Friday October 8th, 2021

2nd-$5,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HOBBIES
cbs2iowa.com

Bally Bet: Friday Favorites for October 8th, 2021

NCAA: The biggest game of the week this week is taking place in Iowa. #4 ranked Penn State travels to #3 ranked Iowa. The line has been moving between 1.5 and 2, favoring the hawkeyes at home, with an Over/Under of 41 points. There are three other games this week that include 2 ranked teams: Georgia/Auburn, Arkansas/Ole MIss, and Oklahoma/Texas.
NFL
kiwaradio.com

Friday Football Broadcast Preview For October 8th

Northwest Iowa — The District battles continues in week 7 of the Iowa high school football season. Sheldon will host Central Lyon George Little Rock Friday in one of our broadcast games. The other features Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a matchup of state ranked teams. Sheldon will take...
SHELDON, IA
Frankfort Times

Mickelson wins again on Champions; Ko goes wire-to-wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Mickelson holds off Jimenez for 3rd PGA Tour Champions win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career starts on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Sungjae Im runs the tables in Las Vegas victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sungjae Im turned a shootout into a one-man show Sunday in Las Vegas, running the tables with seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory in the Shriners Children's Open. Im was among four players who had at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Frankfort Times

Ko gets wire-to-wire win at Founders and ties Annika record

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. Even in a steady rain at Mountain Ridge, the 26-year-old South Korean star made...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

AP Sportlight

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

This Date in Baseball

1906 — Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
BASEBALL
Frankfort Times

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (62)6-015502. 2. Iowa6-014763. 3. Cincinnati5-014075. 4. Oklahoma6-013366.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

