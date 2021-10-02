Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Friday October 8th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Drinksonthebeach , 118C. Torres7-6-xLaura Cazares. 4Sir Bitesalot , 118G. Martinezx-x-xJessica Campitelli. 5Laynes Knight , 118L. Panici6-x-xPeter Wasiluk, Jr. 6Bosshog Them Dukes , 118M. Fuentes6-x-xJeffrey Crooks. 7Nathaniel's Hope , 118M. Vasquezx-x-xMichael Yates. 8Thousand Letters , 118L. Reyes6-x-xJose Garoffalo. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....www.ftimes.com
Comments / 0