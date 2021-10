The US dollar gave back some of its recent gains overnight after a short-term US debt ceiling compromise increased investor risk appetite and a rotation out of US dollars. The dollar index finished only slightly lower though, falling just 0.04% to 94.20, thanks in part to weak German data eroding the euro. In Asia, the index has resumed its climb, rising to 94.26. Overall, my expected range of 93.50 to 94.50 has held well through the week.

