How does the playoff picture look after the Round of 12’s middle race at Talladega ahead of an elimination race at the Charlotte Roval?. After the second race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here’s a brief look at the playoff picture. There’s just one race remaining in the Round of 12 before the field is whittled to eight, with four drivers eliminated from the postseason after the Oct. 10 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO