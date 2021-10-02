Mario Golf: Super Rush giving out Toad colors for Ranked Match reward

An enterprising group of modders has released the first PC demo of Eclipse, a Super Mario Sunshine mod that greatly expands the original GameCube game. Super Mario Eclipse is part beta restoration, part enhancement, part original mod, and all fan service. With dozens upon dozens of new missions, fully custom worlds, challenging secret courses, and an interconnected Isle Delfino to boot, this is the Super Mario Sunshine experience you always wanted- and then some! Isle Delfino is hiding all new secrets just waiting to be uncovered, and with multiple playable characters by your side, there's nothing you can't do. Presenting an all-new expanded story, crazy new gimmicks, exciting new moves and abilities, and references to your favorite Gamecube era Mario Games, get ready for the collaborative efforts of the entire Sunshine modding community to finally come together and bring you something special! This Super Mario Sunshine mod is sure to Eclipse the rest!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO