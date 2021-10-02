Mario Golf: Super Rush giving out Toad colors for Ranked Match reward
Mario Golf: Super Rush is now letting players earn different colors for Toad. This comes as part of the game’s Ranked Match for October. Each time a new month rolls in for Mario Golf: Super Rush, the Ranked Match resets and players can earn a new reward. Toad variations are the featured reward this time around, as players can choose between blue, green, and yellow if they reach a high enough rank. You only need to hit the A- rank for the color options to unlock, though you’ll need to do so by the end of the month. On the character select screen in Mario Golf: Super Rush, if you hover over Toad, keep pressing the “L” button to cycle through the color options.nintendoeverything.com
