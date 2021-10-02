Adam Peaty Goes With School Boy Look in Second Effort on Dancing Show; Judges Tougher on Olympic Champ
Adam Peaty Goes With School Boy Look in Second Effort on Dancing Show; Judges Tougher on Olympic Champ. One week after he impressed the judges during his first performance on the British reality show, “Strictly Come Dancing,” Olympic champion and world-record holder Adam Peaty had a tougher go during his second dance. Performing a quickstep with his partner, Katya Jones, Peaty earned a score of 19 out of 40. Peaty and Jones danced to the song, “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” and will now rely on fan voting to keep them in the competition for another week.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
