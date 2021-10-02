CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Adam Peaty Goes With School Boy Look in Second Effort on Dancing Show; Judges Tougher on Olympic Champ

By Swimming World Editorial Staff
SwimInfo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Peaty Goes With School Boy Look in Second Effort on Dancing Show; Judges Tougher on Olympic Champ. One week after he impressed the judges during his first performance on the British reality show, “Strictly Come Dancing,” Olympic champion and world-record holder Adam Peaty had a tougher go during his second dance. Performing a quickstep with his partner, Katya Jones, Peaty earned a score of 19 out of 40. Peaty and Jones danced to the song, “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” and will now rely on fan voting to keep them in the competition for another week.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Gymnast Simone Biles Shows Off Toned Arms in Stylish Strapless Top at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: Photos

Looking good! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her toned arms in a stylish strapless top before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 23. The gold medal winner, 24, paired the adorable flowy crop top with matching pants and clear, platform heels. Simone also had a denim jacket in tow, but it looks like it was unneeded in the warm California weather.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
swimswam.com

Adam Peaty’s Dance Debut Earns Second-Highest Score on British Dance Show

Olympic champion Adam Peaty tied for the 2nd-highest score on week 1 of BBC show Strictly Come Dancing with a hip-driven cha-cha to Maneskin's "Beggin." Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic champion and World Record holder Adam Peaty hit the dance floor on Saturday on Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

From swimming to Strictly: Adam Peaty on finding his dancing feet, making good choices and how fatherhood has changed his life

Adam Peaty one of the best swimmers in the world, has been banned from swimming – by his Strictly dance partner!The triple Olympic gold medallist has temporarily changed his focus from the pool to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor – and says his dance partner, Katya Jones won’t let him swim at the moment.“I’m not swimming at all, not just yet – Katya won’t let me swim,” Peaty reveals. “I just have to do training and dancing all the time. But by the end of October, I’m probably going to have to swim, obviously I’ve got future...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: Adam Peaty ‘struggling to walk’ after gruelling quickstep rehearsals with Katya Jones

Adam Peaty has said that he’s struggling to walk thanks to his gruelling training regime for Strictly Come Dancing.The Olympian made his dancefloor debut on Saturday (25 September) night, ending up in second place on the leaderboard with 30 points for his cha cha cha with partner Katya Jones.Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday (30 September), Peaty revealed that he has “very, very, very sore feet” from training for this week’s quickstep.“I don’t think I can walk today, never mind dance,” he said, adding that the pace of the dance was to blame for his pain.“This is why my feet...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Second Effort#First Dance#British#Cha Cha#Isl
987thebull.com

Dancing With The Stars Champ Test Positive for Covid 19

With tonight’s big show just a few hours away of taping Dancing With the Stars one of the dancers, Cheryl Burke, has tested positive for COVID-19. Cheryl posted a video of the news on social media and apologized to her partner Cody Rigsby for the turn of events and it even seemed like she knew what the test result would be after saying she felt “run down” in her video.
TV SHOWS
swimswam.com

Adam Peaty Moves On To Week 3 of Strictly Come Dancing

After placing 2nd in week 1 with 30 points, Peaty and his dance partner scored 19 points with their quickstep to Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl." Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic champion Adam Peaty and his professional dance partner Katya Jones came within 1 point of...
TV SHOWS
New York Post

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio lands show’s second-longest winning streak

“Jeopardy!” has a new rising star. Yale PhD student Matt Amodio, 30, is now the quiz show’s second winningest contestant — notching his 33rd consecutive victory on Friday and eclipsing James Holzhauer’s streak. Amodio hauled in $55,400, bringing his winnings to $1,267,801. He still trailed Holzhauer’s total winning by more...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SwimInfo

Matt Sates Breaking Out as the Next South African Star

Matt Sates Breaking Out as the Next South African Star. If you didn’t know the name Matt Sates a few days ago, no one can blame you. But suddenly, three days of racing at the FINA World Cup in Berlin has the swimming world wondering if Sates is the next bourgeoning swimming star that South African has produced.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

Paralympic Champion Ellie Robinson Announces Retirement

Paralympic Champion Ellie Robinson Announces Retirement. British Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Robinson has announced her retirement from swimming after the Tokyo Games. Robinson, 20, won the women’s S6 butterfly gold medal at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 at just age 15. She added a bronze medal in the S6 100 free. She was named the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2016 and awarded an MBE in 2017.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Peaty Reportedly Suffers Ankle Injury During Strictly Come Dancing Rehearsal

Adam Peaty has reportedly suffered an ankle injury while training for his next Strictly Come Dancing television appearance this week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic champion and world record holder-turned-temporary dancer, Adam Peaty, has reportedly suffered an ankle injury while training for his next Strictly Come Dancing television...
THEATER & DANCE
SwimInfo

FINA World Cup Shifting to Budapest With Kristof Milak Slated For Action

FINA World Cup Shifting to Budapest With Kristof Milak Slated For Action. The second stop of the FINA World Cup series will take place from October 7-9 in Budapest, with the likes of Australian Emma McKeon and Hungarian Kristof Milak slated to headline the competition. While McKeon hauled in seven medals at last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Milak was the gold medalist in the 200-meter butterfly and set a European record en route to the silver medal in the 100 butterfly.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Great Races: When Teammates Gary Hall Jr. and Anthony Ervin Shared Olympic Gold In 50 Freestyle (Video)

Tie Game: The 20th Anniversary of Gary Hall Jr. and Anthony Ervin Sharing Olympic Gold. Training together at the Phoenix Swim Club and living as roommates in the Olympic Village, veteran Gary Hall Jr. and upstart Anthony Ervin wrote an intriguing chapter in the history of sprinting when they shared the gold medal in the 50 freestyle at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney – 20 years ago on Sept. 22.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Arno Kamminga Heads 20-Strong Netherlands Team For European Short-Course Championships

Double Olympic silver medallist Arno Kamminga will spearhead a 20-strong Netherlands team at the European Short-Course Championships in Kazan, Russia, next month. Kamminga will be joined by European 50 back champion Kira Toussaint and a mix of current internationals and up-and-coming swimmers at the continental meet from 2-7 November although Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo will be absent.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Four-Time British Paralympian Stephanie Millward Announced Retirement

Four-Time British Paralympian Stephanie Millward Announced Retirement. Stephanie Millward, who qualified for her fourth Paralympic Games in Tokyo, has announced her retirement after more than a decade atop the sport. Millward, 40, made her debut at the 2008 Paralympics. Though she didn’t medal in Beijing, she set the stage for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy