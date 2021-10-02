Montana State blows out Northern Colorado, extends winning streak to four
BOZEMAN - After a hard fought victory last week against Portland State, Montana State returned home to defeat Northern Colorado 40-7 at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday. The Bobcats jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead thanks to two former Bozeman Hawks. Two minutes into the first quarter, Callahan O'Reilly had his first career interception which was followed by a pair of touchdowns from Lance McCutcheon.www.montanarightnow.com
