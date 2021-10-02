CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAGLES ACTIVATE G/T JACK DRISCOLL, CB JOSIAH SCOTT FOR CHIEFS

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles have activated tackle/guard Jack Driscoll and cornerback Josiah Scott from the Injured Reserve list to be eligible to play against the Chiefs Sunday. Driscoll, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, played in 11 games (four starts) and lined up for over a quarter of the offensive snaps as a rookie. The Eagles will be without three starting linemen as guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo are on Injured Reserve and left tackle Jordan Mailata is out with a knee injury.

