Two people were injured during a motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach yesterday. According to Captain Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Seaboard Street and Commons Avenue near Lowes and Target. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries and another signed a medical waiver. The conditions of the two injured people are unknown.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO