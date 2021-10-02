CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

WATCH: Drake Jackson Gains Second Sack of 2021 Season

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 8 days ago

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson showed up to play in Boulder, Colorado after a limited performance against Oregon State.

Last week, Jackson finished the game with three total tackles and one solo tackle. However, on Saturday, the Trojans defense found their spark again, with efforts partially led by Jackson.

The future NFL draft prospect finished week 5 with four tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

To watch Jackson's second sack of the 2021 season, click the video above.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllTrojans

USC OL Brett Neilon: Home Losses Feel Like 'Déjà vu'

The USC Trojans suffered another historic loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, falling to the Utah Utes 42-26. This was the first time since 1916, the Trojans allowed the Utes to find victory on their home turf. The team was visibly upset after the loss, running...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC vs. Utah: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans welcome the Utah Utes to Los Angeles, for their sixth game of the 2021 season. The stakes are high as the Trojans look for their fourth win of the year, and second at home. Utah has not beaten USC in Los Angeles since 1916, and the Trojans lead the all-time-series 13-6.
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

Injury Report: Freshman TE Michael Trigg's Status Revealed

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg suffered a gruesome injury in USC's 42-26 loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday night. Trigg went down in the second half, after getting hit low by a Utah defender. He layed on the field for awhile, while medical personnel rushed over to help. After spending several minutes spent in the medical tent, Trigg was eventually carted off the field, holding a towel over his face, and visibly emotional.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Montana State
City
Boulder, CO
AllTrojans

How To Watch: USC vs. Utah

Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Quotable: “Utah’s going to do what they do. They pretty much run the offense they've had so it's physical play, it’s different formations they put different guys in positions that can win one-on-one matchup," said USC interim head coach Donte Williams.
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Utah

The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their sixth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Utah.
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Modifies USC's Game Day Routine Ahead of Utah

When USC interim head coach Donte Williams took over, there were a few small changes made within the program. The former cornerbacks coach has preached 'accountability' since filling Clay Helton's role, with a new mindset of 1-0 everyday. Williams has made a few notable changes to the Trojans' game week...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Oregon State#Usc#American Football#Social Media
AllTrojans

USC Defense Preparing For Utah's Dangerous Run Game

The USC Trojans continue to work on overcoming their defensive struggles as the 2021 season progresses. Tackling has notably been a weak point for USC defensive unit this year. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, spoke with the media after Wednesday practice and addressed the weakness head on. “Collectively, we got to...
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

WATCH: Darwin Barlow Talks New Opportunities With USC

USC running back Darwin Barlow raised eyebrows after a dominant performance against the Colorado Buffaloes last Saturday. Barlow got 10 carries and ran for 61 yards in Boulder, after having only three carries the first four games of the 2021 season. The TCU transfer suffered a hamstring injury during fall camp, which restricted his involvement for the Trojans' first few games.
BOULDER, CO
AllTrojans

USC Legend Labels Drake London: 'Next Possible Megatron'

USC Legend Carson Palmer Labels Drake London: 'Next Possible Megatron'. It seems like every college football fan has been impressed by the tremendous efforts of USC wide receiver Drake London this year. And former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, is no exception. Palmer was asked about his thoughts on London's play-style...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
AllTrojans

USC vs. Utah: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY. USC leads the all-time-series, holding a 13-6 record over the Utah Utes. They are 9-1 over the Utes in Los Angeles. USC is 3-2 after defeating Colorado in Week 5. Utah is 2-2. No. 3 - GAME INFO. Time: 5:00 PM PT. Date: Saturday, October...
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

Carson Palmer on USC Job: 'I Believe This Is The Right Strategy'

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer spoke with reporters on Monday prior to the Trojans upcoming contest against the Utah Utes. Palmer is scheduled to be honored with an on-field salute on October 9, for his College Football Hall of Fame induction. During his press conference with reporters, the NFL veteran...
NFL
AllTrojans

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Colorado

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field for their fifth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
AllTrojans

How To Watch: USC vs. Colorado

Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225) USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100) Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Quotable: “If we go play loose and play fast we are going to play our best football," USC quarterback Kedon Slovis told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "If we go out and play loose and play fast, we are going to have a lot of success.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC vs. Colorado: Betting Odds

The USC Trojans hit the road for the second time this season to take on the Colorado Buffaloes, their first Pac-12 south opponent of the year. Kickoff begins at 11:00 AM pacific at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. The Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Buffs 14-0, going 7-0 in...
COLORADO STATE
AllTrojans

WATCH: NFL QB Sam Darnold's League-Leading Rushing Touchdown Against Dallas Cowboys

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold made headlines following Carolina's Sunday 28-36 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Although the team failed to finish week four with a win, Darnold picked up his fifth rushing touchdown of the 2021 season. Darnold tallied two touchdowns in Dallas, the first on a 1-yard rush and the second on an 11-yard run with 7:02 remaining in the first half.
NFL
AllTrojans

USC vs. Colorado: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY. The USC Trojans have yet to lose a contest to the Colorado Buffaloes in 14 meetings total. The Men of Troy lead the all-time-series in Boulder 7-0. USC is 2-2 after losing to Oregon State in Week 4. Colorado is 1-3. No. 3 - GAME...
COLORADO STATE
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
598
Followers
614
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy