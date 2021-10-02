CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee announces death of former basketball captain Major Wingate

By Pete Nakos about 6 hours
Basketball took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to announce former Volunteers men’s basketball captain Major Wingate has died. He was 37 years old. Best remembered for his three seasons on Rocky Top, Wingate was a team captain as a junior in the 2005-06 season. With a 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame, the center averaged 10.6 points while shooting a team-best 55.6 percent. In Tennessee’s two NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.

