Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Weekly Press Conference. "I thought our guys played really hard, which is something that we are trying to stress and emphasize, and I thought we had really, really good mental intensity in the first half of that game in all three phases. I know even on special teams, we get the blocked punt, (sophomore running back) Keilan (Robinson's) head was in the neutral zone on the block, but I just thought the intensity and the focus, the attention to detail in all three phases was really where we wanted it in the first half of that game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO