Rejuvenated run game paves way for Georgia in win against Arkansas

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 14 from Week 6:. 2: Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was one of the stars of the Aggies’ 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama, scoring two touchdowns against the Crimson Tide for a second consecutive season. In his past two games against the Crimson Tide, Smith — the younger brother of former Alabama and Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith — has 12 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO