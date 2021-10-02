CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team uses AI to complete Beethoven’s unfinished masterpiece

WAMU
 8 days ago

A group of musicians and scientists have used artificial intelligence to complete one of the great what-ifs in classical music: Ludwig van Beethoven’s unfinished 10th symphony. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

