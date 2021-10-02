CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of NWSL players union says sex abuse allegations tied to systemic problem

 8 days ago

NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with Meghann Burke, executive director of the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association, about abuse allegations against male coaches. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

