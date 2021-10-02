Head of NWSL players union says sex abuse allegations tied to systemic problem

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behaviour.The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.“I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “The league, in concert with the North Carolina Courage, as reacted swiftly in response to these new allegations, and former head coach...

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO