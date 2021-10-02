Review: HyperX CloudX Stinger Core excels in comfort despite lacking features

When Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch OLED Model, impressions were mixed - it wasn't a more powerful system, it was not the mythical 'Switch Pro'. Instead, we were looking at a more incremental upgrade: the existing model improved via a larger, OLED panel along with quality of life improvements including a more robust kickstand. On the face of it then, perhaps not a big deal. However, the truth is that the Switch OLED Model will live or die according to the quality of its screen - and as an OLED enthusiast, I was really looking forward to checking it out. And the truth is, it's a big, big upgrade to the handheld gaming experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO