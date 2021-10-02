CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Review: HyperX CloudX Stinger Core excels in comfort despite lacking features

By Gieson Cacho
Marin Independent Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever friends ask me what headset they should buy? The answer isn’t always clear cut. Different brands specialize in certain categories. If you’re a competitive gamer, perhaps Astro, Victrix or Turtle Beach is more to your liking. If you’re a single-player gamer focused on sound quality, then EPOS, a company that descended from Sennheiser, is your best bet. If you’re looking for comfort for marathon sessions or streaming, my go-to headsets would come HyperX.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

HyperX Cloud Flight PlayStation and CloudX Stinger Core Xbox wireless gaming headsets

HyperX has this week introduced its new PlayStation and Xbox wireless gaming headsets in the form of the HyperX Cloud Flight for the PlayStation platform and the aptly named CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headsets for the Xbox platform. Available for £99.99, the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers console gamers a 2.4GHz wireless connection and signature HyperX comfort with up to 30 hours of battery life. The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core gaming headset is priced at £89.99 and features 40 mm drivers and a range of 20 m and a battery life offering up to 17 hours of play.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

HyperX Cloud Review

The HyperX Cloud is a great affordable headset for anyone looking to game on the PS4 and PS5 consoles. It’s comfortable and sturdy with a sleek and simple design. Durable aluminium frame:The headset is sturdy and should last you a long time. PS4 and PS5 compatible:Officially licensed by PlayStation. Memory...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review: Fully featured

(Pocket-lint) - There's no let-up in the launch cycle of Samsung's true wireless headphones. While the original Galaxy Buds weren't the very best, Samsung has made progress in its headphones, with the Buds Live offering something different, and the Buds Pro offering premium features. Now the Galaxy Buds move to...
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

HyperX SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone Review

A High-Quality Value Entry from the Maker of the QuadCast. The SoloCast is a smaller, less expensive USB mic option from the company that produced the excellent QuadCast (and updated QuadCast S), and while it doesn’t have flashy RGB effects it retains the handy tap-to-mute functionality and still offers the flexibility of stand or boom mounting.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Headsets#Stinger#Explosions#Epos#Sennheiser#Hp#Usb#The Stinger Core
The Verge

Bose QuietComfort 45 review: comfortably familiar

Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, released in 2019, are a perfectly fine pair of premium noise-canceling headphones. They’re Bose’s attempt to leapfrog Sony and other competitors with a revamped, sleek design and more powerful active noise cancellation. But for some of the company’s most loyal fans, they veer off a little too far from what they expect Bose headphones to be. The NCH 700s don’t have the same feather-light comfort as the QuietComfort lineup, they annoyingly can’t be folded for easy carrying, and generally, it seems like Bose needlessly tried to fix something that wasn’t broken.
ELECTRONICS
totalgamingaddicts.com

Astria Ascending Review: An Excellent Combat Focused JRPG

Astria Ascending’s bland environments are outshone by the excellent combat and RPG elements. Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC. It’s really quite difficult to know where to start with this superb JRPG, so I’ll start with the studio that made it. Artisan Studio is a small team that over the last three years has focused on Astria Ascending, and the results, for such a small team in a relatively short period of time, are outstanding.
VIDEO GAMES
The Phoblographer

It’s Comfortable! Morally Toxic Wraith 20L Review

Camera bags are a dime a dozen these days, with most promising to be the only one you need. It’s a marketing ploy. Most will choose functionality over comfort. Other bags are comfortable and skimp on the looks department. Some nail design and comfort but negate functionality. It really shouldn’t be that difficult to find a functional, comfortable, and attractive bag. That’s the gap the Morally Toxic Wraith 20L bag hopes to bridge.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

Comfortable. Practical. Award-Winning. Morally Toxic Valkyrie 25L Review

The camera bag world is truly fascinating. The camera world itself has shrunk. Fewer people are buying dedicated cameras, according to sales data of the past decade. But camera bags are ever more proliferated. With the addition of the brand new Morally Toxic company, the folks behind 3 Legged thing are getting into the game. Their Morally Toxic Valkyrie 25L was designed and had input by a team of men and women. What’s more, the folks are all different sizes and shapes. And perhaps this is what helps to make the Morally Toxic Valkyrie 25L a genuinely fantastic bag.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch OLED Model review: an excellent premium upgrade

When Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch OLED Model, impressions were mixed - it wasn't a more powerful system, it was not the mythical 'Switch Pro'. Instead, we were looking at a more incremental upgrade: the existing model improved via a larger, OLED panel along with quality of life improvements including a more robust kickstand. On the face of it then, perhaps not a big deal. However, the truth is that the Switch OLED Model will live or die according to the quality of its screen - and as an OLED enthusiast, I was really looking forward to checking it out. And the truth is, it's a big, big upgrade to the handheld gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
geardiary

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: Enjoy True Wireless Earbuds with Excellent Sound, Comfortable Fit, ANC, Long Battery Life, and a Reasonable Price

Are you looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds? If so, you’re going to love the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro! They hit the sweet spot in size, features, and price! These flagship earbuds feature HearID active noise cancellation that automatically monitors outside ambient noise levels in real-time and in-ear pressure to tailor noise cancellation to match the situation. Add coaxial drivers, an ergonomic design, IPX4 water resistance, up to 32 =-hours battery life with the charging case, and a price well under $200, and you’ll see why the Liberty 3 Pro earbuds look like a winner!
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

DeepCool AK620 Review: More Affordable Excellence

The DeepCool AK620 provides excellent CPU cooling at low noise levels, making it a great premium large air cooling option for less than the competition. While not exactly in budget territory at $69, it delivers similar performance as premium big-name coolers for about 30% less. Go to page:. Features and...
ELECTRONICS
theithacan.org

Review: Video game excellently balances whimsy with fear

Back in 2015, video game producer Toby Fox gained overnight fame upon the release of his 2D roleplaying game “Undertale.” Now, with his latest game “Deltarune,” Fox is continuing this legacy — reestablishing himself as a bold, groundbreaking artist. Fox surprised fans with “Deltarune: Chapter 1” back in 2018, and...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

EPOS H3 Hybrid Review: Impressive Wireless Upgrade for Already Excellent Headset

It's another resounding success for EPOS, upgrading the wired H3 gaming headset to the all-new wireless H3 Hybrid. We were thrilled with the original EPOS H3 wired gaming headset when it launched back in May 2021. The H3 was EPOS' first gaming headset as a solo manufacturer, and it ticked a lot of boxes: great sound, comfortable to wear, good build quality, and more.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Beetronics Vezzpa Octave Stinger review

Once more, all the buzz about the new Beetronics fuzz is well deserved, with the Vezzpa Octave Stinger combining a most aggro op-amp fuzz sound with an octave-up fuzz that's full of harmonic drama. Great fun. Today's best Beetronics Vezzpa Octave Stinger deals. We check over 250 million products every...
ELECTRONICS
Marin Independent Journal

Nintendo offers a look at its holiday lineup led by Nintendo Switch OLED

Although many of Nintendo’s heavy hitters are arriving in 2022, the company still has plenty of products ready for the holidays. Nintendo showed off some of their upcoming releases and product tie-ins during a virtual event this week. The presentation was headlined by the Oct. 8 launch of the OLED...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
finewoodworking.com

Tool review: JessEm Mite-R Excel II miter gauge

Miter gauges are crucial for precision work, and many have a handful of important features. But I’d never found the complete package until the JessEm Mite-R-Excel II. Over the past few weeks, I used the gauge while building furniture in my shop. I’ve made square cuts, a range of miters, and used the fence and flip stop to cut multiple parts at set lengths. The cuts always came out precise. This is the best miter gauge I’ve ever used, and I’ve already purchased one for myself.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

Apple’s M1X Chip for Upcoming MacBook Pro Models to Arrive in Two Variants; Both Will Feature 10 CPU Cores

The M1X will be the next step towards Apple’s transition to using custom silicon for its Macs, and like the M1, we should be impressed with what it has to offer. Just like its previous SoCs, Apple is said to be launching the upcoming chipset in two variants, and unlike the M1, that difference could be more pronounced and might result in delivering the biggest performance improvements.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy