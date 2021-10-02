WATCH: Brian Robinson sets up, then scores TD with strong rush

Gary Cosby - USA TODAY

Alabama is putting it to the Ole Miss Rebels. We’re early into the third quarter, and the first drive back from the halftime break resulted in a long, methodical touchdown drive for the Crimson Tide.

Bryce Young got us started with a beautiful pass on a seam route down the middle to Slade Bolden, who showed sure hands this time around.

Robinson set the Crimson Tide up at the goal-line after a 17-yard rush through multiple Rebel defenders.

He was rewarded with the handoff on the subsequent play and punched it in for six with ease.

Robinson is over the century mark, with 101 yards on 21 carries, adding three touchdowns to the boxscore for Alabama.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to keep you updated on the Alabama-Ole Miss game!

