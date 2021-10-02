CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 four-star safety, Xavier Nwankpa, trims list to final three, includes Ohio State

By Mark Russell
 8 days ago
The No. 3 ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class has trimmed his list to a final three and Ohio State has made the cut. After finding out they are in the top five for Sonny Styles, the No. 1 safety in the 2023 class, Buckeye fans heard the good news about four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, via his personal Twitter account.

Nwankpa’s recruitment has been going on for quite some time, but it looks like he is close to making an announcement. Along with Ohio State, the Iowa native has included on his list the in-state Hawkeyes and Notre Dame.

At this time, Nwankpa has two crystal ball predictions to OSU, but neither are very high confidence. This recruitment could go any direction and we wouldn’t be surprised either way.

Nwankpa is projected as a first-round talent and would be a nice boost to the 2022 Buckeye recruiting class.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

