CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, GA

Auburn to start Bo Nix over T.J. Finley

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hexot_0cFLwBL600

The week-long quarterback discussion is over.

Per AL.com, Bo Nix is expected to make his 29th straight start as Auburn’s quarterback. It will be Nix’s third start against LSU.

Nix was benched in the second half against Georgia State last week. The offense was struggling and Bryan Harsin decided to pull Nix in favor of T.J. Finley.

Finley then led the Tigers to a comeback win.

Following that game, discussions, and debates throughout media and fans leading up to Saturday’s game against LSU.

Harsin will look for Nix to lead his team to the first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC football power rankings after Week 6

Woah, what a weekend of college football. It was just as good in the SEC as it was everywhere else. Texas A&M knocked off Alabama, ending Alabama’s 19 game winning streak. Arkansas went for a two point conversion to beat Ole Miss after scoring on the last play of the game. The Razorbacks came up short and the Rebels won 52-51.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star WR tweets he'll be in Athens this weekend

Elite wide receiver recruit Luther Burden tweeted that he’ll be in Athens, Georgia this weekend when UGA hosts Kentucky. The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top three schools for the five-star wide receiver who is a member of the class of 2022. The class’s No. 6 overall player recently decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Auburn, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase connect for 70-yard TD

The tandem that helped bring a national title to LSU is the gift that keeps on giving to the Cincinnati Bengals. As they’ve already done quite a few times over the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for another huge play in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints' Hail Mary TD a perfect example of what's wrong with Washington's defense

On paper, the Washington Football Team has one of the NFL’s best defenses. They have four first-round picks on their defensive line. They signed former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III in the off-season, and Jackson is one of the league’s best man-to-man cornerbacks. Safety Kamren Curl really showed up in 2020 as a seventh-round rookie when veteran Landon Collins got hurt. And the first-round selection this year of Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis was supposed to cure the one issue that defense had from a positional perspective.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 5 NFL offensive performances

The Ohio State football team dismantled the Maryland Terrapins to the tune of 66-17 and have moved up in both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. It appears that the Buckeyes are starting to hit their stride on both offense and defense and I could not be more excited. It appears that Ohio State is back to controlling their own destiny in regard to the College Football Playoff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Georgia State#Tigers#Auburn News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington vs. Saints game recap: Everything we know

The Washington Football Team fell to 2-3 on the season after Sunday’s ugly 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Things started well for Washington when defensive end Chase Young strip-sacked New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston to set up the offense on the Saints side of the field. Unfortunately, Washington’s offense settled for a field goal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers apparent knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an apparent left knee injury early in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills. Edwards-Helaire caught a screen pass for 11 yards and was tackled by a gang of Bills defenders. His leg got caught and bent back underneath himself as he was tackled to the ground. You could tell that he was in an immense amount of pain, screaming and pounding his fist into the grass field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills launches flea-flicker TD pass

The Houston Texans didn’t beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they did get an impressive performance from rookie quarterback Davis Mills. The highlight of the day was a 37-yard flea-flicker touchdown pass from Mills to Chris Moore that extended Houston’s lead in the third quarter, though the advantage wouldn’t last.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy