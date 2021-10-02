Auburn to start Bo Nix over T.J. Finley

The week-long quarterback discussion is over.

Per AL.com, Bo Nix is expected to make his 29th straight start as Auburn’s quarterback. It will be Nix’s third start against LSU.

Nix was benched in the second half against Georgia State last week. The offense was struggling and Bryan Harsin decided to pull Nix in favor of T.J. Finley.

Finley then led the Tigers to a comeback win.

Following that game, discussions, and debates throughout media and fans leading up to Saturday’s game against LSU.

Harsin will look for Nix to lead his team to the first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.

