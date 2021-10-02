CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROGRESS Wrestling Results (10/2): Cara Noir Defends World Title

By Kellie Haulotte
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROGRESS Wrestling’s “The Taking of Peckham: Chapter 123” was Saturday, October 2. In the main event, Cara Noir retained the PROGRESS World Championship against Luke Jacobs. Below are the results:. * Charles Crowley defeated LK Mezinger. * Chris Ridgeway defeated Big Guns Joe. * Warren Banks defeated Jody Fleisch. *...

