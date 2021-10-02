CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Mount Olivet dedicates new memorial garden as part of Tomb of the Unknown remembrance

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
 8 days ago
At least once a year, Col. Danford Bryant visits the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.

Bryant, Army Garrison Commander at Fort Detrick, held back tears Saturday morning as he explained the tomb’s significance to the small crowd gathered before him. He goes to “visit dear friends,” he said, and spends hours meditating on their sacrifice.

“These places, these memorials, these locations for reflection are important to so many of us,” Bryant said.

Now, Mount Olivet Cemetery is home to a new memorial garden where Bryant and others hope Frederick residents will take time for reflection in a similar way.

On Saturday, community members gathered to dedicate the Never Forget Garden, a space meant to commemorate the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington. Eventually, said Mount Olivet manager Christopher Haugh, the garden will have a gazebo, benches and plenty of vegetation.

For now, it’s a grassy space nestled toward the center of Mount Olivet, adorned with a marble marker and a few young flowers.

Sponsored by the Carrollton Manor chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, it’s meant to provide a quiet space to honor deceased veterans and their families, Haugh said.

One hundred years ago this fall, the remains of an unknown American soldier who had died in World War I were brought to Arlington from France and buried under what is now the site of the tomb. More unknowns were added in 1958 and 1984.

But in addition to serving as a gravesite for those who are physically interred there, the monument is a place of national mourning and reflection on military service.

“Today, we carry on that tradition,” Bryant said.

A marker at Mount Olivet’s Never Forget Garden is decorated with the same three figures that adorn the Tomb in Arlington, representing peace, victory and valor.

Sharon Kemper Suarez, regent of the Carrollton Manor DAR chapter, remembers scanning a map of Mount Olivet about a year ago, looking for a spot for the Never Forget garden.

Haugh pointed to a small circle of grass at the intersection between areas T, U and S. The space seemed perfect, Kemper Suarez said — and the areas it was surrounded by shared the same initials as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“The hairs on the back of our necks stood up,” Kemper Suarez said. “And we thought, ‘We gotta go see it.’”

After about a year of planning and fundraising, she said, it felt good to see the garden space officially dedicated. She plans to aid Haugh and other Mount Olivet staff members in raising money for the gazebo, benches and further landscaping.

The part of the cemetery in which the garden now sits was laid out around the same time the first World War was ending and the Tomb of the Unknowns was dedicated, Haugh said.

“We have a high concentration of World War I veterans surrounding us in this circle here,” Haugh said. “We have over 600 veterans of World War I — 12 that died in active service.”

The garden is also surrounded by many victims of the 1918 flu pandemic, Haugh added.

More than 100 years later, still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, community members at the ceremony took comfort in the familiar rituals they’d missed: The presentation of the colors, the rifle salute, the mournful tune of “Taps.”

“If the last 18 months have taught us anything, they’ve taught us how important community is,” Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said in his remarks. “And you’re really only a community when you take time to remember those who went before us.”

