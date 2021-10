John Wick as a film and trilogy learned from one of the other most influential action series of the last thirty years, The Matrix. They share the same lead actor in Keanu Reeves, and both adopt an underground rock/metal club vibe that they abandon in favor of the East Asian influence layered into their film. But where The Matrix reputably grew weaker with each iteration, John Wick continues to astound and delight with its wickedly paced and devilishly violent action set-pieces as well as its world-building. The secret society of assassins and gangsters is so rich and full of potential, Starz is developing a miniseries titled The Continental about the Continental hotel and Winston—who is played in the movie by Ian McShane.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO