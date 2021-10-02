No vaccine mandate for students at Southern Utah University
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders at Southern Utah University announced Friday that the university will not require a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its students. SUU leaders had previously explored the possibility of a vaccine mandate. However, discussions with public health officials, community leaders and campus leadership made them reverse course. In the midst of those conversations, there were differing of opinions and certain factors that needed to be considered.kslnewsradio.com
