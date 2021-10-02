CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jihadist Chief, 18 Fighters Killed in Mozambique, Bloc Says

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
JOHANNESBURG — A local jihadist leader and 18 fighters were killed during a military strike on their base in Mozambique's insurgency-hit north, a bloc of southern African nations said Saturday. Al-Qaida-linked jihadists have been terrorizing Mozambique's gas-rich Cabo Delgado region since 2017, raiding villages and towns in a bid to...

