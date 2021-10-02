St. James slips past Conway in region opener for both football teams
MURRELLS INLET – Defense and special teams can be just as important as offense, and St. James proved that on Oct. 1. In the Region 6-AAAAA opener for both teams, the Sharks defeated Conway, 15-13, thanks in large part to a pick six from senior defensive back Eddie McMenamin and three field goals, one from senior kicker Tyler Woodruff and two from junior Daniel Deneen after Woodruff went out with an injury.www.postandcourier.com
