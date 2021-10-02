Only small numbers of hospital staff losing job for refusing vaccine
WASHINGTON D.C.: Small numbers of health care workers throughout the United States are facing being fired or suspended for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Early in September, President Joe Biden announced a requirement for workers to be vaccinated at health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, encompassing some 17 million health care workers throughout the nation.www.newyorkcitynews.net
