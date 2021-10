The vaccine mandate in San Francisco goes into effect on October 13th. The Golden State Warriors will be wrapping up their final game of the preseason on the 15th. If Andrew Wiggins isn’t fully vaccinated by then, he will not play in that game. Almost a week later, the first home game against the Los Angeles Clippers happens. That’s when the question can the Warriors win with Wiggins in and out of the lineup will begin.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO