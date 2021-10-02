CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tories unveil £30m package to revive public tennis courts

 8 days ago
The Duchess of Cambridge with British US Open Champion Emma Raducanu (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard) (PA Wire)

Ministers are seeking to capitalise on the success of teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu with a £30 million package to revive Britain’s network of public playing courts.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the Government is committing £22 million to repair and improve dilapidated park courts across England, Scotland and Wales.

It will be supplemented by a further £8.5 million provided by the Lawn Tennis Association in a drive to encourage more people to take up the sport.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Ministers said that up to 4,500 courts across 1,500 local authority venues could benefit from the scheme.

At the same time, in an announcement to mark the start of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Government said it is investing a further £30 million in primary schools sports in England.

Ms Dorries said: “The whole country watched in awe as Emma Raducanu succeeded in winning the US Open.

“I want more people to follow in Emma’s footsteps and find success on the court, whether that’s winning an international tournament or just picking up a racket to keep fit.”

